MARION GEAN INGOL, 72, of Fort Wayne, passed on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with family at her side. Known to many as "Gean" she worked at Park Center for many years. She was a native of Leeds, Ala. She was a Central High School graduate of 1965. She was one of the Founders and organizers of the 1979 Fort Wayne Black Expo and a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church. Surviving are her son, Antoine (Kristy Hines) Ingol; siblings, Elizabeth Ingol, Bernard (Pamela) Ingol, Willie Ingol and Tyrone (Erica) Ingol; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020