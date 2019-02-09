Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARION LORENE SHELL KELLEY. View Sign

MARION LORENE SHELL KELLEY, 83, of Fort Wayne, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Born in Big Clifty, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Denver and Ida Mae Crawford. Lorene worked for the Fort Wayne School Corporation and Snider High School. She was totally committed to her Christian life and faithful member of Brookside Church for over 40 years, where she also led the Senior adult ministry for many of those years. She is survived by her husband, John Kelley of Fort Wayne; son, Greg (Mindy) Shell of Sugar Grove, Ill.; two grandchildren, Jessica and Adam; stepchildren, Kristine (Jim) Douglas and Charles (Wendy) Kelley, both of Fort Wayne, Steven (Lisa) Kelley of Nashville, Tenn., Lori (David) DeHaven and Mike (Kara) Kelley, both of Fort Wayne; 13 step-grandchildren, and 14 step-great-grandchildren. Lorene was also preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, Raymond Shell; sisters, Flossie Lawson and Mildred Hudson; and stepson, Joe Kelley. Service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the church. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online guestbook, visit



