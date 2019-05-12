MARJORIE A. GUNKLER, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born April 6, 1935, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Helen M. Wick. She graduated from South Side High School in 1953 and was employed for many years at Lincoln National Bank. She retired as a case manager from Anthony Wayne Services in 1997. She married Carl Gunkler in 1997 with whom she had a happy life until his death in 2009. She is survived by her sister, Jane Wick of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1101 Lafayette St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Father Thomas Conde officiating. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the church. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. For online condolences, please visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019