MARJORIE A. HEATH
1942 - 2020
MARJORIE A. HEATH, 78, of Fort Wayne, Ind. and High Point, N.C., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1942 in Fort Wayne. Marjorie was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Hilda (Herman) Zelt. She was a graduate of Elmhurst High School High School. Marjorie was a previous member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church and Spirit of Joy in Indianapolis. She enjoyed animals, gardening, quilting, music, and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Cobi (R. Scott) Ingram; granddaughters, Hailey and Lauren Ingram; sister-in-law, Delores Zelt; and brother-in-law, Larry Nevers. Also preceding her in passing was her husband, Roy James Heath; previous husband, Leroy "Butch" Lepper; siblings, Vera (Harold) Bleke, Doris (Richard) Twigg, Raymond Zelt, Marvin (Sammie) Zelt, and Edith Nevers. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park to follow the service. The family is requesting that visitors/attendees wear masks. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
