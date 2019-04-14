MARJORIE "MARGE" BELLE GRIMES CORNWELL, 79, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. Surviving are her husband, David Lee Cornwell; two daughters; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church, 501 W. Berry St.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019