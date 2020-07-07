MARJORIE E. BOZE, 94, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Kingston Care Center in Fort Wayne. Born in Huntington County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Othol E. and Grace M. (Ahner) Hanauer. She obtained her associates degree from International Business College. Marjorie married Robert L. Boze on June 28, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2012. She worked for International Harvester for four years. She then worked for the Justice of the Peace in Roanoke and then Van Hoozen Eggs for many years. Marjorie was an active member of Dunfee Missionary Church. She enjoyed reading and fishing with Robert. Surviving are her two sons, Rod Boze of Fort Wayne and Eric (Patricia) Boze of Huntington; two daughters, Karla Boze of Pierceton, Ind., and Gayla (Rodney) Reilley of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Jeremy (Kim) Reilley and Shannon (Mark) Poyser; a foster grandson, Jeff Trammel; three great-grandchildren, five foster great-grandchildren, and several loving nieces and nephews. Marjorie was also preceded in death by siblings, Darren Hanauer, Ted Hanauer, John Hanauer, and Shirley Nail. Funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. To join the Facebook live stream service visit, https://www.facebook.com/DOMcComb
. Visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are gifts to Dunfee Missionary Church or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home.