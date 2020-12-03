MARJORIE E. DINIUS, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 9, 1931, in Allen County, she was a daughter of the late Roy S. and Verdonna (Dalman) Genth. She was a life member and past president of American Legion Post 160 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Eastern Star; she was also very active in the Honor Flight Program. Surviving are her sons, Bill Dinius, Greg (Linda) Dinius and Brad (Dona) Dinius; sister, Phyllis Rudolph; five grandchildren, Tim, Scott, Nicole, Tyler, and Sierra; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Dinius. A private funeral service will be held. Donations may be made to American Legion Post 160 directed to the Honor Flight Program.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 3, 2020.