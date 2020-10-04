1/1
MARJORIE HIKE
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARJORIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARJORIE HIKE, 100, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Born on Oct. 21, 1919 in Fonda, Iowa. Marjorie was a daughter of the late Ike and Emma (Malm) Duits -man. The one thing that she absolutely enjoyed was ice cream, especially the chocolate frostys from Wendy's. She spent most of her time reading. Marjorie is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy (Greg) Calhoun, Christopher (Clara) Hike, Sherri (Bob) Jones, Diana Chappell, and Lisa Worden; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was the love of her life, her husband of over 60 years, William Hike; daughter, Dorothy Whitridge; sons, Carl and Kenny Hike; sisters, Marcella Chasteen and Mary Lou Reeder; and brother, William Duitsman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6307 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved