MARJORIE HIKE, 100, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Born on Oct. 21, 1919 in Fonda, Iowa. Marjorie was a daughter of the late Ike and Emma (Malm) Duits -man. The one thing that she absolutely enjoyed was ice cream, especially the chocolate frostys from Wendy's. She spent most of her time reading. Marjorie is survived by her grandchildren, Tammy (Greg) Calhoun, Christopher (Clara) Hike, Sherri (Bob) Jones, Diana Chappell, and Lisa Worden; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren. Also preceding her in passing was the love of her life, her husband of over 60 years, William Hike; daughter, Dorothy Whitridge; sons, Carl and Kenny Hike; sisters, Marcella Chasteen and Mary Lou Reeder; and brother, William Duitsman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6307 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com