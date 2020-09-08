1/
MARJORIE J. HOBLET
MARJORIE J. HOBLET, 96, of rural Convoy, Ohio, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was the widow of Howard H. Hoblet. Surviving are a daughter, a son, a brother, a sister, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Interment and committal service will be limited to family and will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F.Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Ohio State University Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science for Macular Degeneration Research or the Convoy Sugar Ridge Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
