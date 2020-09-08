MARJORIE J. HOBLET, 96, of rural Convoy, Ohio, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. She was the widow of Howard H. Hoblet. Surviving are a daughter, a son, a brother, a sister, 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Interment and committal service will be limited to family and will follow at Convoy I.O.O.F.Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Ohio State University Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Science for Macular Degeneration Research
or the Convoy Sugar Ridge Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to cowanfuneralhome.com
, Tribute Wall.