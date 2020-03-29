MARJORIE J. (HARRIS) SKARIE, 93, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020, surrounded by her l oving family. She was the daughter of Ray and Sylvia Harris and was married to Robert W. Skarie. Marjorie was a Fort Wayne resident most of her life and was a homemaker. Survivors include Barbara A. (David) Wright,William R. (Anne) Skarie, and Bradley R. (Lisa) Skarie; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and the Schneider nieces. "We are grateful for Marjorie's care by the dedicated staff at Angel Corp, Signature Care, and the Parkview Hospice team. Thank you to all who were involved in Mom's care." A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020