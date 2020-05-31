MARJORIE "MARGIE" KAUSER MATHIAS, a long-time resident of Fort Wayne, left the earthly life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Marjorie was born Oct. 11, 1931 in Paulding, Ohio, and graduated from Paulding High School in 1949. She then graduated from International Business College in 1951, and worked as an administrative secretary at Fort Wayne State School, and as a bank teller at the Northcrest branch of Lincoln Bank from 1969 to 1989. Marjorie moved to Fredericksburg, Va., in 2017 where she lived with her daughter, Peggy (Mathias) Rasmussen. Margie was active in church activities and was a member of the Alter Guild at Trinity English Lutheran in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed bowling at the Elks Club on Thursday nights for 30 years. Margie ushered at the Civic Theatre, was a subscriber of Arena Dinner Theatre, and enjoyed traveling and attending Tin Caps games. She was a wonderful mother who found great joy in celebrating the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Margie is survived by her daughter, Peggy (Peter) Rasmussen; grandchildren, Katherine, Matthew and Kyle Rasmussen; brother, John Henry Kauser of Paulding, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Kauser; husband, Frederick James "Jim" Mathias; son, Carlton Mathias; and sister, Eileen Geyer. A memorial service with interment of ashes at Live Oak Cemetery in Paulding, OH is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. An online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.