MARJORIE LOIS BLACK, 93, recently of Apopka, Fla., passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born March 2, 1927 in Waterloo, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Guy and Mildred Zerkle. Marjorie retired from Sears after 23 years as a credit manager and also McDonald's after 15 years of service. On June 20, 1942 she married LeRoy Black, Jr. and they were able to celebrate 50 1/2 years together before he passed away. Marjorie is survived by daughters, Deborah S. (Patrick) Jones of Apopka, Fla.,, Pamela K. (Robert) Beuchel of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Patricia A. (Donald) Cable of Indianapolis, Ind.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Keith (Connie) Zerkle; and sister Maxine Meyer. Marjorie was also preceded in death by her son, Steven Black; brothers, Robert, Gerald and Howard Zerkle; and sister, Jean Gonzales. Funeral Service will be private. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Burial will be private at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Down Syndrome Association of NE Indiana. To sign the online guestbook visi www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com