MARJORIE M. GAIER, 101, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Timbercrest Senior Living, North Manchester. She was born Jan. 28, 1918, in Cambridge, Mass., the daughter of Jasper and Hazel (Butler) Carle. Marge was a homemaker and longtime member of Northview Church of the Brethren in Indianapolis before moving to Timbercrest in 2012. She was married to William G. (Bill) Gaier for 54 years before he passed in 1998. Surviving are her sons, Robert (Carma) Gaier of Auburn, John (Sandy) Gaier of Kendallville, and James (Kay) Gaier of North Manchester; daughter, Barbara (Barry) Lanum of Indianapolis; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Timbercrest Chapel, 2201 East Street, North Manchester, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery, Springfield, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Timbercrest Charitable Assistance. Please visit www.IndianaFuneralCare.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 9, 2020