MARJORIE M. MOTHERWELL, 98, of Fort Wayne, died on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Nov. 12, 1921, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth Schof. Marjorie attended St. Augustine Girls School in downtown Fort Wayne and was the first graduating class of Central Catholic High School in 1939. She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Reserve Officers (ROAL), Catholic Women's Organization and the Rosary Society. Marjorie is survived by her children, Julie Motherwell of Maine, Christine Motherwell, Joseph Motherwell and Daniel (Celeste) Motherwell, all of Fort Wayne, and Michael (Staci) Motherwell of Georgia; six grandchildren, and one great - grandchild. Marjorie was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Motherwell. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queen of Angels Rosary Society or a charity of donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 4, 2020