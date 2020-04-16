Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARJORIE M. WYMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARJORIE M. WYMAN, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her winter home in Ft. Myers, Fla. Born Jan. 20, 1931, in Everett, Wash., she was the daughter of Goodwin and Lois (Converse) Derdall. While living in Fort Wayne she was employed as a receptionist for Dr. James Sidell in New Haven, Ind., for 17 years before retiring in 1988. Marge and her husband Kenneth "Ken" then set out for fun in the sun and golfing where they resided in Ft. Myers, Fla., for six months out of the year for the last 28 years, where they met many new friends. "One of our fondest memories about Marge is how she never forgot a birthday. She was always sending cards and gifts to family members, especially the little ones." She and Ken and family were active members of Lutheran Church of Our Saviour in Fort Wayne. Marge was the loving wife for 68 years to her surviving husband, Ken; and a loving mother to her three children, Steve Wyman of Kaufman, Texas, Gordy (Kay) Wyman of Plano, Texas and Cindy (Dave) Schuhler of Lake Lotawana, Mo. Also surviving are five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and brothers, Donald and Wayne, both of South Dakota. Marge was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Merle. Her husband, family and friends will miss her dearly. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family viewing and service at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens in Fort Wayne. In remembrance of Marge, donations may be made to Living Well Cancer Resource Center, 442 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL 60134.



