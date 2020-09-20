MARJORIE R. NORTON, 78, of New Haven, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Morton "Hap" and Erma (Rose) Hathaway. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, and was a member and a faithful servant her entire life. She was a member of the Rosary Sodality group where she led the daily rosary for over 20 years and was known to get her daily exercise by walking to church and back (three miles). Marg also helped with the weekly cleaning of the church rectory and helped prepare for numerous parish funerals. She was also often seen volunteering at the Franciscan Center during the week. Marg was employed by New Haven High School in food services and as a bus driver for almost 30 years where she helped feed and drive many New Haven high school students. Marg loved sports. She followed all of her children and grandchildren for many years and loved every minute. She also had a love as a participant (high school as three year as varsity cheerleader) and in softball as well as golf. Marg's true love was serving the Lord and others. The many Sunday family dinners, the parties at the holidays or progressive dinners. Marg was preparing, cooking, or cleaning to make things perfect for all involved. Marg's favorite time of the year was Christmas. She loved the decorations, the carols and the holy time of the year. She is survived by her husband of 59 years and Prom King (Marg was queen in 1959), Lani; sons, Rick, Ron (Kelli) and Rob (Susan) Norton, all of Fort Wayne; daughter, Deb (Toy) Hoffer of New Haven; 15 grandchildren; one great - grandchild; brothers, Don Hathaway of North Carolina and Dick (Belle) Hathaway of Michigan; sister, Gloria Yagodinski of New Haven; and sister-in-law, Tammy Norton. She also was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Ford, in 1983. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father Bill Sullivan officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the church or Masses. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com