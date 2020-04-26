MARJORIE WAGLER, 47, of Grabill, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born on Aug. 7, 1972, in Hicksville, Ohio, she was a daughter of Henry and Barbara Wagler, who survive. She is also survived by her siblings, Marlin (Mary) Wagler, David (Leah) Wagler, Emma (David) Zehr, Mary (Amos) Graber, Reuben (Margaret) Wagler, and Leah (Levi) Graber; 22 nephews, 25 nieces, five great nephews and great nieces, as well as many, many good friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, James; sister, Barbara Ann; uncles, Victor (Marie) Wagler, Jake (Martha) Wagler and Joseph F. (Rosa) Graber; and grandparents, David and Leah Miller, and Harvey and Emma Wagler. Private family viewing and services were held. Burial was in Spencerville Amish Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hockemeyer Funeral Home, 17629 State Road 37, Harlan.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020