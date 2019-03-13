MARJORY J. FISHER, 92, of Fort Wayne, went Home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born Feb. 19, 1927 in Hartford City, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Ethel (Haney) Mannix. She was a devout mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, and sister. Marjory always had a smile on her face. Marjory was a member of Wallen Baptist Church. After retiring from Sears after 22 years she loved to travel and spend time with her grandkids. Marjory loved her Speedway French Vanilla Cappuccinos more than life and was always ready for a good game of UNO. Marjory is survived by her sons, Stephen (Linda) Fisher and Mark (Dixie) Fisher; grandchildren, Kyle, Tamra, and Patrick Fisher; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Rylee; and sister, Maxine Long. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Archie L. Fisher; grandson, Chad Fisher; and siblings, Thurman Mannix, Martha Fleck, and Lois Mannix. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cedars of Leo. www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 13, 2019