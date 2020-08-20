MARK A. HARTMAN, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne following complications associated with COVID. Born July 23, 1966, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of LeRoy Hartman and Karen (Flannagan) Hartman (she preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2016). Mark was a member of St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen and the Indiana Bar Association. Mark was a self-employed Attorney, specializing in Elder Law, where he was recognized as one of the Top 10 Elder Law Attorney's in the State of Indiana. Mark was a caring, loving friend to many. He was always fun and made attempts to bring that fun and laughter to those who were around him. Surviving are his father, LeRoy Hartman of Fort Wayne; brothers, Brian Hartman of Hoagland, Ind., and Scott Hartman of New Haven, Ind.; fianc‚, Linda Reed of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from noon to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to public concerns of safety, it is requested that family and visitors practice physical distancing and wearing of masks. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Bingen. Preferred memorials to the St. John Lutheran Church - 175th Anniversary Mission Fund. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com