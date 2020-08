Or Copy this URL to Share

HARTMAN, MARK A.: Service is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Peter Brock officiating. Visitation also from noon to 3 and 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Due to public concerns of safety, it is requested that family and visitors practice physical distancing and wearing of masks.



