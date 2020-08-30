MARK ALLEN PIEKARSKI, 58, of Santa Fe, N.M., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in his home. Born Wednesday, July 11, 1962, in South Bend, Ind., he was the son of the late Richard Piekarski and Marcia Piekarski, who survive. He was the Director of Annual Giving at St. John's University in Santa Fe, N.M. and held similar positions at Alvernia University in Reading, Pa., and SUNY University in Oneonta, N.Y. He earned his Master's degree at Kent State University and graduated from Ball State University and Mishawaka Marian High School. He had to be the most avid sports fan that ever lived. Baseball, the majors and minor leagues, college and pro football, Notre Dame his favorite, professional tennis, college and pro basketball and especially NHL Hockey were his passion as he attended too many games in too many arenas to count, along with possessing the sports memorabilia from his many travels to games across the country. He traveled to and watched sporting events in over 100 different arenas in his lifetime, including legendary places such as Fenway Park, Yankee Stadium, and Camden Yards. His picture collection includes over 100 photos that he asked people to take of him standing by each arena/ballpark entrance with the name of each one in the background. He just loved being there. Even if the game was a blowout, he stayed and watched every minute. It was just how he liked to spend his time. He was kindhearted, family oriented, and was just a good soul. Missing him, along with his mother are brothers and sisters-in-law, Kevin and Kerri Piekarski and Bryan and Karen Piekarski, who all loved him dearly. Memorial services have yet to be determined. View or sign the online guestbook for Mark at www.FrenchFunerals.com