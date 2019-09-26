MARK ANTHONY HULLINGER, 47, of Fort Wayne, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Plainsboro, N. J. Mark was a Technician for Sabert Company in Fort Wayne. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with visitation one hour prior beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor John Boyanowski officiating. Memorials may be given to the Angola VFW Auxiliary George Anspaugh Post 7205. Condolences may be expressed online through our website: www.weichtfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019