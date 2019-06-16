Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK BYALL. View Sign Service Information Deal-Rice Funeral Home 338 E Washington St Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-2720 Send Flowers Obituary

MARK BYALL, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at 1:27 a.m. in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 30, 1950 in Roanoke, Mark was a son of the late Harry and Betty (Hine) Byall. In 1998 he married his beloved wife, Connie Ellison, and she survives in Fort Wayne. He graduated from Huntington Catholic High School in 1968 and attended Ball State University. He was a tower operator with the Erie Lackawana Railroad, worked at General Electric and International Harvester, and retired from Aviation Division of General Electric in Cincinnati in 2012. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame football, IU basketball, and St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Also surviving are two daughters, Beth (Tom) Charles of Columbia City and Vanessa Kidd of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Deirrien, Corbin, Braylon, Taylor, Ashton; and two brothers, Steve (Angie) Byall of Roanoke and Phil Byall of Fort Wayne. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Byall. Service is 4 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Chapel of Deal-Rice Funeral Homes, Roanoke, Ind., with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. preceding the service. Burial will be at a later date. Preferred memorials are to Rescue Mission or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home c/o Roanoke Memorial Chapel, 240 Crestwood Dr., Roanoke (IN 46783). Online condolences to

