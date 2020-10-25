1/1
MARK D. DELLINGER
1947 - 2020
MARK D. DELLINGER, 73, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Visiting Nurse in Fort Wayne. Born Aug. 2, 1947, he was a son of the late John A. and Mary L. Dellinger. He graduated from North Side High School in 1965. Mark was a U.S. Army veteran and played French horn in the Army band. He was a member of First Assembly of God. Mark enjoyed watching trains and collecting railroad memorabilia. Mark was an inspector at General Electric for 35 years, retiring in 2004. He is survived by his daughter, Gretchen (Rob) Johnson of Fort Wayne; sons, John S. Dellinger of Fort Wayne and Andy (Kandie) Dellinger of Butler, Ind.; brother, Bart D. (Karen) Dellinger of Fort Wayne; sister, Jan (Bob) Woltz of Lafayette, Ind.; seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherry Dellinger. Memorial service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a memorial gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. Private burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombnandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
OCT
29
Memorial service
06:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
