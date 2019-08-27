MARK E. GOTSCH, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born April 9, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington. He worked at Lutheran Hospital for 40 years as a medical technologist. He was an elder and sang in the choir at Peace Lutheran Church where he was a member. Surviving family include his wife, Diana Gotsch; daughters, Audrey (Christopher) Chapin and Julie (Brian) Bauer; mother, Betty Gotsch; six grandchildren, and five siblings. He was preceded in passing by his father, Marcus Gotsch. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Lutheran South Unity School. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019