MARK E. GOTSCH (1949 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK E. GOTSCH.
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARK E. GOTSCH, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born April 9, 1949, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington. He worked at Lutheran Hospital for 40 years as a medical technologist. He was an elder and sang in the choir at Peace Lutheran Church where he was a member. Surviving family include his wife, Diana Gotsch; daughters, Audrey (Christopher) Chapin and Julie (Brian) Bauer; mother, Betty Gotsch; six grandchildren, and five siblings. He was preceded in passing by his father, Marcus Gotsch. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 4900 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Lutheran South Unity School. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019
bullet Indiana University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 424-1525
funeral home direction icon