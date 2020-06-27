MARK E. ROESLER, of Reading, Mass., passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born June 30, 1965, Mark epitomizes what it means to be a father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, godfather, and true friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially for his giant golden heart and trade-MARK-ed catch phrases. He attended Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne, the University of Notre Dame, and lived and worked on the East Coast since 1987. Mark was larger than life. He worked hard, played harder, and would (did) give anyone the shirt off his back. He had many loves after his family, including his house on Maine's Moosehead Lake, snowmobiling, family fishing trips to Chapleau, golf, grilling, and 4th of July pyrotechnics on Sylvan Lake... "if I run, you run!" Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Jennette Thomas. He was loving father to Elizabeth Roesler, Luke Roesler, Samantha Fallon, Christopher Fallon; and cherished bulldogs, Lucy and Annie. He is the beloved son of Max Roesler III and Ginny "Baa" Roesler of Rome City; loving brother of Max Roesler IV (Kathy) and Michael Roesler (Karen) of Fort Wayne, Sheila Roesler of Indianapolis, and Susan Garringer (Tom) Filus of Rome City. Mark is also survived by his in-laws, Mary, Cheryl, and Karen. Uncle Mark will be missed terribly by nieces and nephews, Max V, Thomas, Benjamin, Sarah, Morton, Michael, Madolin, Chloe, Cadence and Harlequin. Mark cherished countless special friends and extended family. Family and friends are invited to gather and share memories with his family from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Doherty - Barile Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 27, 2020.