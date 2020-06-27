My deepest condolences for your loss. Mark was my friend and classmate at Notre Dame and Dillon Hall. We were teammates our intra hall "touch" football dream team and some of my best college memories were the Thursday night gatherings at his house on 601 Corby Street. He was on our five man crew that toured Europe for several weeks immediately after graduating from ND. He and I partnered for about 1,000 hands of Euchre during that trip of which we probably won 990 of them due to his sharp mind. And nothing since has ever quite lived up to the nights in Munich with Mark. I had the good fortune to live in Stamford the year after graduation when Mark was there with GE Capital. I lost touch with him after I moved back to Michigan for no good reason, but that was my loss. He was a "big" man in the finest sense of the word and truly had a heart of gold. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Tom Buiteweg

Classmate