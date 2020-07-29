MARK HELLINGER, 60, of Roanoke, Ind., died suddenly on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Harmon and Opal Hellinger. He attended New Haven High School and then went on to Purdue University and earned a degree in Construction Management. Too short to become a fighter pilot, he dreamed of becoming a cowboy. Instead, he went on to build a successful construction company, CME Corporation. He was so proud to have his nephew, Ryan Hellinger, join CME as his partner. Mark's death was both tragic in its early ending and also for what was lost along the way. The cloud of dependence was often heavy and dark, but those closest to him were blessed with moments of the loving man that he was at his core. Throughout his life, Mark proved time and again that he would do anything in his power to help a friend. He could not say no to a great adventure or an awesome prank. He loved cooking, boating, anything with gunpowder or a big boom, and fishing, but not relaxing - he never really mastered that. Mark is survived by his wife and best friend, Karen, whom he loved dearly. For nearly 40 years, she stood firm in their marriage, which was rooted in faith and love. His children, Michelle (Ben) Palmer, Lauren (Joe) May, Julia (Josh) Padgett, and Mark David Hellinger, all brought pride, love, happiness, and a few gray hairs to his life. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, who whether it be fishing, going on a 'gator ride, or looking for some laffy taffy, could never resist an adventure with Grandpa. He loved and enjoyed his siblings, Linda (Jerry) Jacquay, Kim (Steve) Romary, Jeff (Lindsay) Hellinger; sister-in-law, Bonnie Hellinger; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was also preceded in death by his brother, David Hellinger. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Vincent Village or Riley Children's Hospital. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
. "Sorry this obituary is a bit long, but like Mark always said, 'if you can't buy two, don't buy one'."