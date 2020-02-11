MARK HENRY FREIBURGER (1951 - 2020)
Obituary
MARK HENRY FREIBURGER, 69, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne he was the son of the late William and Leona Freibur ger. He worked for Insul-Coustic Corporation. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed canoeing, shooting, and fishing. He also enjoyed music and playing his harmonica. He is survived by his friends, Dan Burns and James Haire. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Sharon and Keith Freiburger. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Preferred memorials are to Shepherd's House. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 11, 2020
