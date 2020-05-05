MARK L. ZEIMET, 62, of Bristol, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home of apparent heart attack. Born Oct. 16, 1957, in Evanston, Ill., he was a son of Edward M. and Ruth E. (Nelson) Zeimet. On Dec. 17, 1999, in Las Vegas, Nev., he married Susan K. "Sue" VanZant. She survives along with four children; and three siblings, John M. (Carol) Zeimet of New Haven, Ind., Edward "Chip" (Linda) Zeimet and Patricia A. Click, both of the Fort Wayne area. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place. A COL gathering will be held at a later date at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with his care.



