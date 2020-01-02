MARK LUCIAN MORIN, 69, passed in his home on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Born in Long Beach, Calif., on Sept. 17, 1950, Mark was a son of the late Doris Morin and Geraldine (Ray) Morin. Mark was a graduate of Elmhurst High School, and worked in the trucking and automotive industry for more than 40 years. Mark is survived by his wife, Cathy Lynn (Roberts) Morin; one brother; three sisters. He was also preceded in death by a brother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Allen County SPCA. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 2, 2020