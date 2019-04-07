Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARK RICHARD ROYSE. View Sign

MARK RICHARD ROYSE, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Oct. 25, 1960. He was a graduate of South Side High School and Indiana University, having earned his Master's Degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He spent his career working for Allen County Department of Planning Services and engaging with the community through adjunct teaching at IPFW and volunteering with Junior Achievement. In his retirement, he enjoyed long walks through Foster Park, reading and curating his personal library, and spending time with his family even though he always threatened to change the locks when they came home to visit. Mark was a proud father who pushed his children to focus and apply themselves in all aspects of their lives. Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, Gail; children, Kalen, Zachery, Allysa and Spencer; mother, Geraldine; brother Lynn; sisters Kathy (Wally) Waite and Kay (Mike) Scaggs. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard R. Royse. In an effort to educate future generations, he has chosen to donate his body to science and become the subject instead of the teacher. A celebration of life is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, or South Side High School Athletic Department.

MARK RICHARD ROYSE, 58, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Oct. 25, 1960. He was a graduate of South Side High School and Indiana University, having earned his Master's Degree in Public Affairs from the School of Public and Environmental Affairs. He spent his career working for Allen County Department of Planning Services and engaging with the community through adjunct teaching at IPFW and volunteering with Junior Achievement. In his retirement, he enjoyed long walks through Foster Park, reading and curating his personal library, and spending time with his family even though he always threatened to change the locks when they came home to visit. Mark was a proud father who pushed his children to focus and apply themselves in all aspects of their lives. Surviving are his loving wife of 33 years, Gail; children, Kalen, Zachery, Allysa and Spencer; mother, Geraldine; brother Lynn; sisters Kathy (Wally) Waite and Kay (Mike) Scaggs. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard R. Royse. In an effort to educate future generations, he has chosen to donate his body to science and become the subject instead of the teacher. A celebration of life is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Club Room at the Clyde Theatre. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, or South Side High School Athletic Department. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close