MARK T. BECRAFT SR., 63, of New Haven, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Born Dec. 22, 1956, he was a son of Paul and Etta Becraft. He is survived by his wife, Janice (Rhoades) Becraft; three sons, Mark (Danielle) Becraft Jr., Matthew (Melissa) Becraft and Michael (Jessica) Becraft; stepson, Derek Rhoades; brother, Paul (Lee Ann) Becraft; sisters, Lisa (Bradley) Gill and Kathy Becraft; and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, David Ruch. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.