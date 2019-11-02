MARK TIPPMANN, 34, of New Haven, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born Nov. 3, 1984, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Vincent P. Tipp mann Sr. and Lois Lerch Tippmann, who survives. Mark is a special down syndrome young man who should be remembered not by his special needs, but rather his special gifts: sharing his unconditional love, giving great speeches at weddings, being an awesome dancer, taking great photographs and the ability to walk his friend "Woody" (Toy Story) across the floor. Mark is also survived by his siblings, Lisa (Dave) Schenkel, Vincent (Lisa) Tippmann Jr., Lori Perez, Tim (Amy) Tippmann, Beth (Dave) Miller, Jay (Sarah) Tippmann, Barry (Gina) Tippmann, Bart (Carrie) Tippmann, Maria (Todd) Ellinger, Suzanne Macon, and Jack (Rachel) Tippmann; 99 nieces and nephews, 12 great nieces and great nephews, and many cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Paul Tippmann Sr. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 943 Powers St., New Haven, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GiGi's Playhouse. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 2, 2019