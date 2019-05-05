MARLAN VERN DENSEL, 85, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Knapp Lake, passed Thursday, May 2, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on April 8, 1934, he was a son of the late Vern G. and Marie (Boyd) Densel. He graduated from Convoy High School, in 1952. Marlan proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, from 1952-1956, and was also a 20-year member of America Legion Post 253 in North Webster. Marlan was a road test engineer of International Harvester for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He married Dee (Sohn) Densel on June 27, 1959, in Napoleon, Ohio. He was an avid ice fisherman, hunter, and especially loved making stick bows and chipping stone (knapping) into arrow points. Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Dee; sons, Mark (Linda) of Vista, Calif., Michael (Deborah) and Matthew (Heidi) both of Fort Wayne; sister, Sondra Johnston of Monroeville; brother, Jerry Densel of Montana; grandchildren, Tara (Arrand) Johnston, Paige (Shayne Mcinnis) Densel, Brooks, Owen and Renee Densel; great-grandchildren, Lyric, Bronx and Brogan. He was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Vern Densel; and a granddaughter, Hannah Marie Densel. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior, and luncheon will follow the service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road. Preferred memorials are to Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2019