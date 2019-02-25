MARLENE A. KILL, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys Buckmast er. She married Dennis M. Kill on Sept. 15, 1979, and he survives. She loved Notre Dame football and chocolate. She also liked gardening and Christmas. Surviving are her children, Tom (Randee) Salisbury and Monica K. Johnson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol (Paul) Felger and Kenneth Buckmaster; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial at Catholic Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA or . To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccomandsons.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE A. KILL.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 25, 2019