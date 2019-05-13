MARLENE "KAY" DIXON, 80, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born on June 26, 1938 in Liberty, Ind. at home, she was a daughter of the late Virgil and Pauline Belden. Kay married James Dixon on June 15, 1957 and they spent 54 years together before his passing. Kay and Jim enjoyed attending Komet Hockey games and were season ticket holders for many years. She was a sports fan, especially of IU basketball, and Notre Dame football. Kay was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, and in later years attended many churches of the Catholic denomination. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Barr; grandson, Tyler Barr; sister, Jo Ann Belden; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Dixon; and siblings, Marilyn R. Cox and Ronald K. Belden. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort WayneI(N 46815). Marlene will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery in Liberty, Ind., on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County SPCA. To leave online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2019