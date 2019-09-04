MARLENE GLORIA ZAREMBA, 84, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 30, 1934, in Fort Wayne, She was a daughter of George and Marie (Schieferstein) Roos. She married Joseph L. Zaremba on Sept. 1, 1951. Grandma GG loved helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved playing games, watching game shows and going to the casino especially for her Mother's Day and birthday trips. She enjoyed going to their cottage at Lake George. She worked for Bowmar Instrument, in Fort Wayne, for around 40 years. She retired in October of 1995 to become a stay at home grandma. She said it was her job to spoil the grandchildren. Besides her husband of 68 years, she is survived by her children, Paula (Scott) Loveless, Leeann and Linda Zaremba, Christina (Mark) Phillips, and Christopher (Bonnie) Zaremba; grandchildren, Jerimiah (Lisa) Meyer, Heather (Gary) Overly, Andrew (Katie) Zaremba, Maria (Nathan) Abouhalkah, and Michael Zaremba; great-grandchildren, Alyvia, Hunter and Xzavier Meyer, Caleb, and Chloe Overly, and Maxwell and Charlie Zaremba; and sisters, Carol Cummins and Sandra (John) Tomkinson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Valerie Matson and Georjean Benecke; and brother, Bud Roos. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798), with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana or . To leave condolences for the Zaremba family, visit www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019