MARLENE JOYCE (CLARK) CHANDLER
MARLENE JOYCE (CLARK) CHANDLER, 87, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind., of natural causes. Born in Ferndale, Mich., on Jan. 30, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Victor E. Clark and Estella Clark (Holmes). She graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne in 1951. On Feb. 14, 1953, Marlene married the love of her life, Joseph M. Chandler and they were married 65 years, until Joe's death on Feb. 18, 2018. They lived in Fort Wayne for 54 years before moving to the Indianapolis area in November of 2017. Marlene (also fondly known as Mar, Mart or Marty) was an accomplished interior designer much of her adult life, winning Best Overall Home award in the Fort Wayne Parade of Homes in 1998. An avid artist, Marlene enjoyed painting, pottery, and making multimedia greeting cards for friends and family, expressing her abiding love through her art work. She recognized beauty all around her and was constantly creating and cultivating it in her world. She graced the lives of everyone who was blessed to have known her. Marlene and Joe spent their leisure time with their grandchildren, creating beauty, camping, and traveling, in the U.S. as well as abroad. Marlene's spirit lives on in her children, Tracy (Kristen) of Indianapolis, Scott (Marien) of Chandler, Ariz., and Darcy Milner of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Victor, Carmen, Hannah, Logan, Garrett, Joe, and Carly; and sister, Beverley Owens of Harrisville, Mich.; and other family and friends. Memorial service will be held at a later date with details posted on the FairHaven Funeral Home website, www.fairhavenfortwayne.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Allen County S.P.C.A. - https://allencountyspca.org/ or charity of the donor's choice.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
