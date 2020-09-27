1/
MARLENE MABEL BUCHANAN
1939 - 2020
MARLENE MABEL BUCHANAN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Marlene was born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 14, 1939. After a brief time living in Florida, she returned to Fort Wayne for the remainder of her life. She was an avid gardener, floral designer, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed her community of friends and sharing her knowledge with any who asked. She is survived by two sons, Kirk Yoquelet and Blaine Yoquelet; daughter Glenda Blum; son-in-law, Kevin Blum; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Francis. No services will be held. For those who wish to honor her, make memorials to donor's favorite charity. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
