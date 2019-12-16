Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARLENE S. WAGNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARLENE S. WAGNER, 70, a lifelong resident of Monroeville, passed away on Friday evening, Dec. 13, 2019, at her residence. Her death was unexpected and followed an apparent medical event. Born on Friday, Sept. 2, 1949 in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of Lloyd Wagner and Lillie (Gaskill) Wagner, who both preceded her in death. Marlene retired from AJAX Corp. in Fort Wayne where she developed her skills as a welder. She was also a special caregiver for family and friends her entire life. Marlene is survived by her three sisters, Sherry (Dave) Ulman of Decatur, Ind., along with Pamela Gibbs and Kim (Brett) Taylor, both of Fort Wayne, Ind.; an aunt, Roxie Knisley of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews. Marlene was also preceded in death by her brother, Lester Wagner; and two sisters, Shiela Moon-Schilling and Jacquelyn M. Butte. Funeral service for Marlene is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, Ind. Life Celebrant Dave McIntire officiating. Friends and family will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday also at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to in keeping with Marlene's long-time history of supporting this organization. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit

