MARQUS EDWARD SPRINGER, 35, of Fort Wayne, received his wings on Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born June 17, 1983, in Fort Wayne. Marqus was a 2002 graduate of R. Nelson Snider High School and earned his Heavy Duty and Machinery Certification with Job Corps of America. "Marqus was full of life and always had a smile to share." He was an avid Steelers fan and relished the opportunity to spend time with his family and friends. His vibrant spirit will forever be etched in the hearts of his parents, Carl and Anita Springer; sister, Chanel (Justin) Hedgecock; nephews, Cortney Brooks, Jailan and Cameron Hedgecock; as well as extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life is noon Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John Street, with visitation two hours prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 6, 2019