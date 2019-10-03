MARRY HUAI BI (CING SIAN HUAI), 28, slept in Jesus on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, as a result of multiple illnesses. Marry was born in Burma and came to the USA in 2013. Surviving are her daughter, Cing Niang of Fort Wayne; mother, Cin Vung of Fort Wayne; sisters, Esther Dim No of Fort Wayne and Man Khan Lum of Malaysia; brothers, Thang Mung, Joseph Muan and Benjamin Kim Pu, all of Fort Wayne; and David Sen Pu of Malaysia; and niece, Catherine Lian. Her brother, Thang Mung took care of his sister faithfully for many years. Memorial service is 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow service in Highland Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2019