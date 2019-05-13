Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHA ANN JORDAN. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Rosary 4:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul Church 1502 E. Wallen Rd. View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Vincent de Paul Church 1502 E. Wallen Rd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHA ANN JORDAN, 67, of Huntertown, Ind., died Thursday, May 9 in Fort Wayne after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1951 she was the third of the eight Shaffer sisters from Queen of Angels, where she remained a member, she leaves a legacy as the guiding light of her large extended family. Last month, upon her retirement as superintendent of schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she received the Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest honor bestowed by the Indiana governor, in recognition of her four decades of commitment to education. Her other honors include a Papal Blessing this year for her service to Catholic schools and the Light of Learning Award in 2007-08 from the diocese. Her life was marked by a pursuit of excellence in her education and career, and for the uplifting of students and teachers. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1969, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Indiana University in 1972; a Master of Science in Education, Science and Administration from IU in 1973; and a Master of Science in Education Administration from IU in 1999. During college summers, the future leader got her start cleaning the chancery office. She began her career in the diocese, as the dean of girls and a biology teacher at Wawasee Preparatory High School. She taught seventh- and eighth-graders from 1975 to 1984 at St. Vincent de Paul School in Fort Wayne; at Bishop Dwenger High School from 1984 to 1994, she became the dean of girls and a biology teacher, and ultimately chaired the science department. After six years as a stay-at-home mother, she was named principal of Queen of Angels School in 2000, associate superintendent of all diocesan schools in 2010 and superintendent in 2014. "I am certain that God chooses us for this vocation and that the Holy Spirit draws out the gifts we have so that we can fulfill his plan for us," she wrote in January for Today's Catholic. In addition to her devotion to education, she enjoyed interests such as ballroom dance, sports and theater. Her precious memories included family gatherings in her home, especially at Christmas; vacations in Montana and numerous visits to Walt Disney World in Florida; and annual jaunts to the Indy 500. Besides rooting for the Purdue University and University of Notre Dame football teams, she was delighted to help celebrate a state football championship for Bishop Dwenger in November. She always kept in mind a favorite Winston Churchill quotation: "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." Marsha is survived by Emily Skylar Jordan of Fort Wayne along with sisters Dianna Shaffer of Portland, Ore., Mary (Robert) Lung of Auburn, Ind., Carole (Robert) Elder of Fort Wayne, Jeanne (Kenneth) Reighter of Yoder, Ind., Maureen (Randy) Gonser of Auburn, Annette (Richard) Leeuw of Avilla, Ind., and Michele (Tracy) Lemmon of Columbus, Ohio; as well as 15 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and -nephews; and many, many cousins. Marsha was preceded in death by husband Denver Jordan; and parents, Allan and Wilma Shaffer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., with calling one hour prior. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and concelebrant Father Zak Barry officiating. Calling hours also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary and prayer service at 4 p.m. Interment is in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions to Queen of Angels School Scholarship Fund or Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guestbook visit



MARSHA ANN JORDAN, 67, of Huntertown, Ind., died Thursday, May 9 in Fort Wayne after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Born in 1951 she was the third of the eight Shaffer sisters from Queen of Angels, where she remained a member, she leaves a legacy as the guiding light of her large extended family. Last month, upon her retirement as superintendent of schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, she received the Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest honor bestowed by the Indiana governor, in recognition of her four decades of commitment to education. Her other honors include a Papal Blessing this year for her service to Catholic schools and the Light of Learning Award in 2007-08 from the diocese. Her life was marked by a pursuit of excellence in her education and career, and for the uplifting of students and teachers. A graduate of Central Catholic High School in 1969, she earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Indiana University in 1972; a Master of Science in Education, Science and Administration from IU in 1973; and a Master of Science in Education Administration from IU in 1999. During college summers, the future leader got her start cleaning the chancery office. She began her career in the diocese, as the dean of girls and a biology teacher at Wawasee Preparatory High School. She taught seventh- and eighth-graders from 1975 to 1984 at St. Vincent de Paul School in Fort Wayne; at Bishop Dwenger High School from 1984 to 1994, she became the dean of girls and a biology teacher, and ultimately chaired the science department. After six years as a stay-at-home mother, she was named principal of Queen of Angels School in 2000, associate superintendent of all diocesan schools in 2010 and superintendent in 2014. "I am certain that God chooses us for this vocation and that the Holy Spirit draws out the gifts we have so that we can fulfill his plan for us," she wrote in January for Today's Catholic. In addition to her devotion to education, she enjoyed interests such as ballroom dance, sports and theater. Her precious memories included family gatherings in her home, especially at Christmas; vacations in Montana and numerous visits to Walt Disney World in Florida; and annual jaunts to the Indy 500. Besides rooting for the Purdue University and University of Notre Dame football teams, she was delighted to help celebrate a state football championship for Bishop Dwenger in November. She always kept in mind a favorite Winston Churchill quotation: "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." Marsha is survived by Emily Skylar Jordan of Fort Wayne along with sisters Dianna Shaffer of Portland, Ore., Mary (Robert) Lung of Auburn, Ind., Carole (Robert) Elder of Fort Wayne, Jeanne (Kenneth) Reighter of Yoder, Ind., Maureen (Randy) Gonser of Auburn, Annette (Richard) Leeuw of Avilla, Ind., and Michele (Tracy) Lemmon of Columbus, Ohio; as well as 15 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and -nephews; and many, many cousins. Marsha was preceded in death by husband Denver Jordan; and parents, Allan and Wilma Shaffer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., with calling one hour prior. Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and concelebrant Father Zak Barry officiating. Calling hours also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary and prayer service at 4 p.m. Interment is in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions to Queen of Angels School Scholarship Fund or Visiting Nurse. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Purdue University Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close