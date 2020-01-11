MARSHA L. SHIVLEY, 75, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor Health Care, Fort Wayne. Born May 1, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Barbara Ann (Raymond) Bruggeman. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Science and Education, Masters of Arts Degree and Doctorate (PHD, EDD) of Education all from Ball State University. She taught at Ball State University, Valparaiso University, I.P.F.W. and several Ivy Tech locations. She was a very active member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a Deaconess and taught women's bible study. Survivors include her son, Kurt (Monica) Shivley of Fort Wayne; and daughter, Heather Reyna of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life, is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at D. O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Ann Pitman officiating. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www. domccombandson.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 11, 2020