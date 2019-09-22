MARSHA LYNN WURM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHA LYNN WURM.
Obituary
Send Flowers

MARSHA LYNN WURM, 79, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 12:56 a.m. at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Vic Wurm of Monroe ville, Ind.; daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Oxley of Avon Lake, Ohio and Sue Ellen Hansen of New Haven, Ind.; sister, Marlene (Larry) Smitherman of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Wurm (in infancy); son, Jeffery Thomas Wurm (in infancy); step-father, Drew Ingling; and a great-aunt, Estella Huser, who was instrumental in raising her. A Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Holy Rosary Service recited at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.