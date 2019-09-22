MARSHA LYNN WURM, 79, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 12:56 a.m. at her residence. Survivors include her husband, Vic Wurm of Monroe ville, Ind.; daughters, Debbie (Kevin) Oxley of Avon Lake, Ohio and Sue Ellen Hansen of New Haven, Ind.; sister, Marlene (Larry) Smitherman of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Lynn Wurm (in infancy); son, Jeffery Thomas Wurm (in infancy); step-father, Drew Ingling; and a great-aunt, Estella Huser, who was instrumental in raising her. A Prayer service is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Holy Rosary Service recited at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019