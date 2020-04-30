Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHA S. SCHINDLER. View Sign Service Information Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home 520 N 2nd Street Decatur , IN 46733 (260)-724-9164 Send Flowers Obituary

MARSHA S. SCHINDLER, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne following an extended illness. Born Oct. 4, 1958, in Decatur, Ind., she was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Ellowyne (Neuenschwander) Schindler and a brother, Reverend Thomas Schindler. She was a 1977 graduate of South Adams High School. She received an Associate's degree from Huntington University and a Bachelor's degree from IPFW. Marsha's career included the following: Berne Tri-Weekly; North American Van Lines/SIRVA; Waterfield Financial; and Briljent. Marsha was last employed at Lincoln Financial, where she retired from in 2018. Marsha was beloved wherever she went. Her laugh was contagious, and she had a smile that would light up a room. Her greatest joys were helping others and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by a sister, Joanne Schindler of Fort Wayne; three nieces, Valerie (Mark) Bredow of Clarkston, Mich., Stephanie (Nathan) Gleaves of Lincoln, Neb., and Jennifer Schindler of Winfield, Ill.; nephew, Jonathan (Abby) Schindler of Lombard, Ill.; sister-in-law, Linda (Jack) Bartlett of Fort Wayne; and great-nieces and great nephews, Sophie, Lily, Emma, and Isaac Bredow and Thomas, Eleanor, and Samuel Schindler. Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at MRE Cemetery in Berne. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed at all times. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to West Missionary Church in Berne for their Children's Complex and sent to Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, 520 N 2nd St., Decatur, IN 46733. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

