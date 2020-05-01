SCHINDLER, MARSHA S.: Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. today, May 1, 2020, at MRE Cemetery in Berne. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed at all times. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.



