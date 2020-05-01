MARSHA S. SCHINDLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARSHA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SCHINDLER, MARSHA S.: Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. today, May 1, 2020, at MRE Cemetery in Berne. Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing should be observed at all times. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne, Ind.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel
365 West Main Street
Berne, IN 46711
(260) 849-5060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved