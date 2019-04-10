MARSHAL "DEAN" HEINGARTNER, 84, of Auburn, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at his home with his family at his side. Born Aug. 4, 1934, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of George and Geraldine Heingartner. He was a Police officer for the City of Fort Wayne, retiring on July 17, 1978. He was an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. Dean married Hannelore Kraus on Aug. 28, 1972, in Bryan, Ohio; she survives. Also surviving are four sons, Keith M. (Brenda) Heingartner of Jacksonville, Texas, Kirt M. Heingartner of Jacksonville, Texas, Kenneth D. (Peggy) Heingartner of Fort Wayne and Michael D. Badger of Auburn; three daughters, Kelly (Bobby) Asher of Fort Wayne, Debbie Riley of Fort Wayne and Hanna Michelle (Tony) Everidge of Hudson; two brothers, Daniel (Jane) Heingartner of Wolcottville and Donald (Loretta) Heingartner of Albion; two sisters, Patricia Lytal of California and Donna (Eugene) Springer of Ashley; and 12 grandchildren. Graveside service is 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne. Calling is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Feller & Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Preferred memorials are to Riley Children's Hospital or the . To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARSHAL "DEAN" HEINGARTNER.
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2019